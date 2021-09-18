British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. British Land has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

