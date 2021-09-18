Brokerages Set Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FURCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FURCF opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

