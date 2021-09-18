Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives $96.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.