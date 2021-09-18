Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $59.38 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $59,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.