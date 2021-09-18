Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 381 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NYSE EHC opened at $75.92 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

