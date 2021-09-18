Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 85,830 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,830 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,869,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,450,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,822,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

JMBS stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.