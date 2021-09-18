Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,786 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

