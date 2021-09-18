WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $741,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,458 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 476,347 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after buying an additional 427,310 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

