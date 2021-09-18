Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,590 shares of company stock valued at $42,283,015. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

NYSE FND opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

