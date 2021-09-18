WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.35.

LRCX stock opened at $608.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $300.70 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

