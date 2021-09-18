Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

