Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $267,992. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average is $121.57.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

