Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $117,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

