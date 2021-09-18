Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

