Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.44. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

