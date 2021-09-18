Ethic Inc. Invests $414,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $292.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $213.51 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.73 and a 200-day moving average of $275.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.