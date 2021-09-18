Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 987 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $205,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $82,827,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

NYSE NIO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

