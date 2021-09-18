Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Raised by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,984 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

