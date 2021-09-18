Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 400 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMDV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $539,000. WBI Investments boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.