Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,929,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 586,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.72.

YUMC stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

