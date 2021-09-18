BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $16.07 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 243.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

