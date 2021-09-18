Glenn R. Mattes Acquires 10,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

