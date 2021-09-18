O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.