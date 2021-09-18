Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas F. Herman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

