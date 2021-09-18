Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTP stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Midatech Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTP. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 95.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.