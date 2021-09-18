Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Alteryx posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,337,925. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

