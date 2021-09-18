Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.40). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on GMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $866,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.