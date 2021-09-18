C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

AI stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.69.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,867,936 shares of company stock worth $94,899,025. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

