Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 45,617 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

