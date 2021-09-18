Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,697 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 629.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 54.3% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 81.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $719.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $735.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

