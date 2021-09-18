Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 207.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQY stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

