Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Yellow worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellow stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

