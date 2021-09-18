Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

HSY stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

