Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,285 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,116,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,158,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

SGEN stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

