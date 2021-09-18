Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 795 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT opened at $131.21 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

