Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $108.20 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

