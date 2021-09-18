Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 15,474 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $187.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

