Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,923 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ELAT opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

