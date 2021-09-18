32,838 Shares in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 18,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Colfax by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 343,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 31.2% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CFXA opened at $184.07 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

