Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $917.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

