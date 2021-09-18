Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,761 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $430.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.58%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

