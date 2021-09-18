Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,003 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

