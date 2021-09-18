Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $268.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.08. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

