PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 50.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,746,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 136,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -225.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.92. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

