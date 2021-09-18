Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

