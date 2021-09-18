Atria Investments LLC Buys 3,178 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $293,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Shares of IFF opened at $135.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

