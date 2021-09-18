State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 421,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.