Citigroup Inc. Has $24.48 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.93.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

