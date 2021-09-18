Dan Bodner Sells 12,025 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.39 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.