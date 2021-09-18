Dan Bodner Sells 12,025 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.39 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

