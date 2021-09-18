Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS opened at $84.73 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

